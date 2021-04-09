Some of the Tastiest Quesabirria-Inspired Tacos Can Be Found at This Oakland Pho Shop

Like so many other small, family-run restaurants, the pandemic has been tough on Pho Vy, which shut down entirely for several months until finally reopening in July with a skeleton crew—family members only—for takeout and, eventually, limited-capacity outdoor dining. As Nguyen explains it, the shift to takeout was especially tough for a pho restaurant: “Pho in general is something you have to eat on the spot to experience it the way it’s meant to be eaten,” he says, noting how the texture, temperature, and flavor all have to be just so. “It never tastes right when you take it to go.”

Nguyen’s tacos started as a kind of Hail Mary born out of the challenges of the pandemic. An Oakland native, Nguyen grew up eating tacos and always had a deep love for Latino foods. He’d always toyed with the idea of creating some kind of hybrid Vietnamese-Mexican dish—to, as he puts it, “mix different kinds of culinary fields into one type.” With the restaurant struggling just to keep its head above water, Nguyen decided to give it a shot. Traditionally, he says, you’d eat the restaurant’s tender, slow-cooked bo kho over rice noodles or with a French baguette. But Nguyen had been watching the burgeoning quesabirria trend, and he thought his stew would make a great base for that style of taco.

The process isn’t very different from what you’d see at a birria shop, though the flavors are distinctly Vietnamese: To make his bo kho, Ngueyen simmers brisket for four or five hours until it reaches maximal tenderness, then shreds the meat. He scoops out some of the rendered fat that collects at the top of the pot and uses it as a dip for the corn tortillas, which get crisped up on the griddle. He melts some Colby Jack on top of the stew to add a little bit of chile heat. And then, in addition to the standard taco toppings of cilantro and onion, Nguyen also tops his bo kho tacos with Thai basil and slices of raw jalapeño, like you’d get with a bowl of pho, and sweet carrot and daikon pickles like the kind served on banh mi.