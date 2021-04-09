Now Playing! SFFILM Festival Returns With Crime, Futurism, Sexual Revolutions and More

Another well-known Bay Area figure thriving into his golden years, albeit far from the showbiz heat lamp, is the pragmatic seeker Stewart Brand. David Alvarado and Jason Susskind’s fascinating and provocative portrait, We Are as Gods, portrays the man behind The Whole Earth Catalog as the bridge between ’60s independent thinking and Internet-age possibilities.

For a younger man’s take on futurism, SFFILM gives us Dash Shaw’s color-drenched animated feature Cryptozoo, a violent sex- and profanity-laced eco-fable about erstwhile savior conservationists and evil military contractors crisscrossing the country in a battle over rare cryptids (i.e., unicorn, winged horse, centaur). Acid isn’t necessary for this Garden-of-Eden-gone-wrong film trip, but a chilled glass of chartreuse with a mandarin orange segment might make a good pairing. And you’ll have a drink in hand to toast Shaw, this year’s Persistence of Vision Award recipient, as he joins recent honorees Isaac Julien, Barbara Kopple, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Nathaniel Dorsky and Kim Longinotto.

Another way the festival has tapped in to Generations Y and Z in recent years is by celebrating up-and-coming actors and actresses. Vanessa Kirby, the Academy Award-nominated star of Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman, will receive the Impact Award. While the fest’s batting average at picking future household names hasn’t been great, Kirby is certainly well-positioned for stardom.

The Turkish-born, German-based lawyer and imam Seyran Ates doesn’t mind the spotlight, even if she must be protected by bodyguards or police wherever she goes. (Especially at the gender-neutral LGBTQ mosque she founded in Berlin.) The author of Islam Needs a Sexual Revolution lives with a fatwa, and a stream of online abuse, on account of her advocacy for gender equality.

Norwegian director Nefise Özkal Lorentzen’s sisterly profile, Seyran Ates: Sex, Revolution & Islam, gives the impression that its dedicated subject is well-known in Europe. Her profile is about to get a boost in the U.S. thanks to SFFILM’s North American premiere and the cascade of LGBTQ festival screenings to follow. Nonetheless, the soft-spoken Ates isn’t what you’d call a galvanizing personality—that is, a riveting film subject.

Ates is empathetic and effective in small groups and one-on-one, speaking with lesbian Muslims in China or to worshipers at her mosque. A woman of faith and tenacity, Ates is a scholar, a counselor, a rock. But she isn’t a firebrand, so set your expectations accordingly.

The protagonists of This Is My Desire are also everyday people, indistinguishable from the thousands thronging the streets, alleys and open-air markets of Lagos. A highlight of the festival, the film first follows Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), a mechanic at a printing factory who plans to emigrate to Spain until a family tragedy derails his dream. Further setbacks follow, but the Esiri brothers (who did their film studies in New York) aren’t interested in gritty nihilism and urban degradation but in Mofe’s resilience.

That’s not to say that the filmmakers aren’t attuned to the transactional nature of life. Everyone has a hand out or something to barter. While Mofe uses his ability to repair anything to rebound and rebuild, Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams) has less autonomy. A hairdresser and a bartender with sparkle and smarts, Rosa has her sights set on Italy but a pregnant teenage sister to look after. Like Mofe, she has no margin for error, for unexpected expenses, for fate.