‘Black Art Worlds’ Discusses Power Dynamics Between Black Artists and Institutions

On Wednesday, April 14, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco will host their second program in partnership with the Bay Area collective SeeBlackWomxn, a group made up of activists, writers, artists and curators. Featuring a conversation between a panel of Black female artists and leaders, “Black Art Worlds” will explore power dynamics and examine the relationships between artists and the institutions that provide them with platforms.

SeeBlackWomxn co-founder Dana King is a classical figurative sculptor whose public sculptures are located at the Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, in New Haven, Connecticut and in Berkeley. She recently created a bronze sculpture of Huey Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, that will be installed at the newly named Dr. Huey P. Newton Way in West Oakland, California. On April 14, she’ll be joined in conversation by Dr. Leigh Raiford, an associate professor of African American studies at UC Berkeley and inaugural director of the Black Studies Collaboratory; Diaspora Vibe Culture Arts Incubator founder Rosie Gordon-Wallace; and Lisa Dent, the executive director of Artspace New Haven.

This second installment in the five-part event series poses the question, “Are Black creatives just grinding in the art world or do they have any influence in the expansion and future thought of Black narratives?” The partnership with the SeeBlackWomxn collective is part of the de Young and Legion of Honor’s new Virtual Wednesdays initiative.

The de Young has also announced the third season of the Local Voices podcast, which examines the way public art has shaped the Bay Area. One episode of the third season will feature Dana King’s perspective on the history of bronze public monuments, another will feature the members of SeeBlackWomxn.

To view a full list of upcoming virtual museum programs, click here. The first program in the series—“Black Reactions”—aired on March 10, and is available to view online. “Black Art Worlds” will livestream on Wednesday, April 14, at 5pm. Details here.