A ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Screening, Mural Unveiling and More to Celebrate the Black Panthers

On Friday, Feb. 19, the festivities continue with a free drive-in movie screening of Judas and the Black Messiah at Oakland’s Liberation Park at 5pm. The new film was produced by Oakland’s own Ryan Coogler as well as Charles D. King and Shaka King. Those who are interested can sign up on the Huey P. Newton Foundation’s Instagram.

The events conclude with a virtual program on Feb. 24 featuring Black Panther Party alumni and Bay Area artists, activists and professional athletes in a conversation about the impacts of the Black Panther Party’s 10 Point Program, history and leadership. The conversation will be available to view online at 12pm via Instagram, YouTube and Facebook Live.

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation will also unveil a bronze bust of Newton later this year, created by Bay Area sculptor Dana King. The bust will be placed on Dr. Huey P. Newton Way near Mandela Parkway.

“This Black History Month, I will reflect back on the beginnings of the Black Panther Party nearly 55 years ago, as well as on the countless tragedies against Black men and women just last year alone,” said Fredrika Newton in a statement. “With that in mind, I will move through 2021 with a renewed sense of empowerment and ask that we all find a way to stand on the shoulders of those who fought for Black Power in the past and successfully deliver it now.”

For more details, follow the Huey P. Newton Foundation on Instagram.