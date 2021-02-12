A ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Screening, Mural Unveiling and More to Celebrate the Black Panthers

You can’t talk about Black history without mentioning the Black Panther Party. Their advocacy and activism laid the foundation for the contemporary Black Lives Matter movement, and shaped the current free school meal programs and community clinics serving Oakland throughout the COVID crisis.
Today kicked off a series of events in Oakland to celebrate the Black Panthers. Beginning with a virtual fundraiser to restore the late party chairman Fred Hampton Sr.’s childhood home, the programming will honor the party’s contributions through art, film, discussion and more.
On Feb. 14, a new mural honoring Ericka Huggins, Rev. Cheryl Dawson and the women of the Black Panther Party will become available for viewing on Jilchristina Vest’s private home in West Oakland, and there will be a virtual celebration and unveiling.