The Woman Who Humanized San Francisco Sex Workers and Exposed Misogyny in 1913

Smith's columns also explored how simply being a woman meant being subjected to the sexual whims of men, whether one was in the sex trade or not. "There was always something that seemed to come into the minds of men whenever I was alone with them," she reported. "It gave me the queerest feeling—as if I was always going to be sort of hunted. As if I was never going to be safe, never off my guard, always bound to be chased by some man."

For Smith, almost no topic was off the table. She talked plainly about corrupt police officers; about the list of people that brothel madams had to pay to keep their doors open; and about her own harrowing experiences with illegal abortion. "Underworld women don't have any friends who will prosecute in case of death," she said of her first termination. "I didn't come far from dying. Of course, that doctor didn't think I was worth much to the world, and didn't give me proper care after the worst part was through; and it was just luck that brought me out finally without blood poisoning."

In her accounts, the only details Smith ever shied away from were the ones related to her sexual encounters with clients. But one of the things that made her column so impactful was its ability to relay brothel life without resorting to salacious details. "Night after night it was the same," she said of her first group house. "Men coming in, with their talk, ordering drinks ... and that constant flow of dirty language from both men and women—curses, vile songs, the smell of whiskey and of disinfectants; and later in the evening, the 'work.'" At times, she admitted, her reliance on alcohol and tobacco made her "miserably ill."

Despite reliving some of the most painful parts of her life there, Smith was said to have liked coming into the newspaper's office to tell her story. (She dictated it to Bulletin employees, whose notes were then passed to senior journalist Ernest Hopkins, who ghost-wrote it.) The newspaper staff, in turn, is said to have adored her. Years after the column ran, newspaperman John D. Barry described Smith as "a girl of medium height, slim and quietly dressed, with refined, rather pretty features and a gentle manner. [She talked] briskly and smiling. What chiefly impressed me about her was the sincerity of all her remarks and her ways."

Bulletin publisher Fremont Older was so enamored with Smith, in fact, he is said to have openly wept after his first meeting with her. Older subsequently developed a greater interest in creating a platform for marginalized voices in his newspaper. This is, in part, what led to his decision to publish so many of the letters that poured into the Bulletin once Smith's "A Voice From the Underworld" column started running.

All told, the paper received 4,000 letters—an unprecedented outpouring—and the Bulletin printed 291 of them. Of those that made it into print, 114 came from Smith's fellow sex workers who, inspired by her straightforward manner, wrote in to speak their minds. "You like to save us," one told the general public. "Pray, why do you not save the factory girl, who works from eight to twelve hours a day for a mere pittance? She ruins herself as quickly—I mean in body—as we do."

Other women wrote in to share their own impossible living situations, and the temptation to stray into the underworld. "When one goes to bed hungry many times," one wrote, "the demarcation between right and wrong becomes much less in evidence."

For the San Francisco Bulletin to give a major platform to so many of the city's sex workers was important in 1913, and not just for the personal expression of women in the profession. It also gave them voice at a time when their fate was being determined by moral crusaders, politicians and people who knew little about them. Just two months before Smith's series began, on April 7, 1913, the Red Light Abatement and Injunction Act—designed to shut down brothels—was signed into law by California Governor Hiram Johnson. In San Francisco, where 63.9% of residents opposed it, the law was greeted with vocal objections and legal efforts to block its passage. "A Story From the Underworld" highlighted just how much the law would endanger women who were reliant on the sex trade for survival.