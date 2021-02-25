Brijean’s New Album Invites Us to Feel Our ‘Feelings’ on the (Living Room) Dance Floor

Next on their itinerary is Murphy’s dad’s place on Vancouver Island, Canada. Then, who knows. But through all this traveling around, they’ve stayed rooted in their collaboration as well as individual creative projects. Stuart has taken on freelance gigs composing music for podcasts, and released his solo debut as Dougie Stu, the spiritual jazz album Familiar Future, in late 2020. (It was featured on KQED Arts & Culture’s list of top Bay Area albums of the year.)

As for Murphy, she’s delved deeper into her visual art practice. As a self-taught artist, she’s honed her illustration skills significantly over the last several years while drawing weekly flyers for her jazz night at Starline Social Club. The aesthetics of the eclectic Oakland venue are all over the new animated music video for the Latin jazz-inflected, lounge-y dance single “Hey Boy,” illustrated and directed by Murphy in collaboration with animator Rose Biehl.

Quirky, stylized characters wearing bold prints, bell bottoms, beanies and beards boogie in a dream-like discotheque. The track evokes the life-affirming sensation of connecting with community on the dance floor.

Fueling the revelry are Stuart’s funky bass lines and buoyant synths over Murphy’s conga rhythms—drum patterns she sees as family heirlooms. She learned many of them from her father, Patrick Murphy, who performed with Latin jazz giant Tito Puente and introduced his daughter to a large extended family of percussionist “uncles.” “My dad taught me rhythms he learned from friends and family, and passed those down to me,” she says.

This collaborative spirit guides her process today. “For me, people and community and shared space grounds me and fuels me in a huge way,” Murphy says.

To tap into that feeling of joy in their slower, more isolated pandemic lifestyle, the couple spends a lot of time hiking, doing yoga, creating and playing with their new dog, a small, white, fluffy guy named Shuggie. “We’ve been finding a lot of self-care practices that maybe don’t enliven in the same way, but maintain a good base level to not sink too far into it,” reflects Stuart.

On Feelings, the track that most strongly communicates that at-home vibe is “Ocean,” a placid, gentle tune about the tranquil feeling of falling deeper in love with someone as they reveal the layers of their personality. As Murphy sings “I want to be inside your ocean,” candid shots in the music video show the lovers as they see each other: Stuart cozily reading on the couch; Murphy hiking in the desert.

There’s a warmth to their gaze during these intimate moments that can be felt on the rest of the album: it’s not just about the big crescendos, but finding joy in quieter moments too.