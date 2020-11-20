Dougie Stu’s Spiritual Jazz Debut is an Album for Going Inward

While Stuart typically turns down his jazz improvisations on his pop-oriented work, he got to indulge his skills as a player and arranger on Familiar Future. Jeff Parker, one of Stuart’s musical idols from when he was growing up in Chicago, joins him with guitar playing that at times evokes flamenco and surf rock. An ensemble of strings and wind instruments add intrigue and drama, with Marcus Stephans on bass clarinet and flute, Shaina Evoniuk on violin and Crystal Pascucci on cello. Maya Kronfeld lends the music a vintage feel on the Fender Rhodes piano. Murphy’s congas accompany Latin jazz percussion by John Santos, who has played with greats like Tito Puente and Dizzie Gillespie, and drumming by Hamir Atwal of Tune-Yards.

In addition to the big group effort. Familiar Future represents a deepening of Stuart’s collaboration with Murphy. Surprisingly, Stuart says the couple avoided playing music together during their first years of dating because he didn’t want to mix their relationship and their professional lives. That changed one rainy day in Berkeley. “Brijean was like, ‘Let’s write a song,’” says Stuart. “It was super easy and fun, and since then we’ve had a really natural creative chemistry that I’m in awe of still.”

Murphy says she’s enjoyed watching each other grow and establish their voices as bandleaders. (The 2019 Brijean debut, Walkie Talkie, is the first time Murphy stepped into the spotlight as well; she was previously a touring percussionist with Toro y Moi and Poolside.) “His music, to me, is really tranquil, yet cinematic and complex in an emotional way,” she says. “It’s a pleasure as a percussionist playing with such amazing musicians. Everything kind of melded perfectly.”

The imprint of some of Stuart’s inspirations, Alice Coltrane and Lonnie Liston Smith, is audible throughout Familiar Future. Works by these spiritual jazz innovators from the 1960s and ’70s have had a resurgence in popularity in recent years; for listeners, myself included, their uplifting, transcendent melodies and unhurried song structures have nurtured introspection and much-needed optimism during the pandemic, when time seems to have slowed down.