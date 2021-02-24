PHOTOS: Lawrence Ferlinghetti Sidewalk Memorial at City Lights Books

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, a group of about 50 people gathered outside City Lights Books in San Francisco at an impromptu memorial for Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who died on Monday at age 101.

The crowd ranged from those close to Ferlinghetti—like Jack Hirschman, one of the famed poet and publisher's oldest friends—to readers touched by his work. But all shared the impulse to gather and pay tribute to the City Lights founder in Jack Kerouac Alley—outside the bookstore where Ferlinghetti made his home, in the neighborhood and city that he loved.

While readings, anecdotes and testimonials to Ferlinghetti's indomitable spirit filled the sidewalk and alley, KQED photographer Beth LaBerge captured the scene in photos.