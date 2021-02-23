Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Beat Poet And Small Press Publisher, Dies At 101

His most famous work is a 1958 collection of poetry called A Coney Island of the Mind. In it, he compares the horrors depicted in Francisco Goya’s paintings of the Napoleonic Wars to scenes of post-World War II America.

A Coney Island of the Mind was translated into nine languages and sold more than a million copies. Despite his popularity, Ferlinghetti was never considered on par with some of the other Beat writers he called his friends — Jack Kerouac, Gregory Corso and Allen Ginsberg.

Even though Ferlinghetti was raised in New York, he said he never met those East Coast writers until he moved to San Francisco and opened his bookstore, City Lights.

“A bookstore is a natural place for poets to hang out,” Ferlinghetti said in a 1994 interview. “And they started showing up there right from the beginning.”

City Lights became a magnet for West Coast intellectuals, and later a tourist destination.

Ferlinghetti also started a small press called City Lights Books. In the fall of 1956, he published a little 75-cent paperback, the first edition of Howl by Allen Ginsberg.

Howl was a new type of poetry that gave voice to an undercurrent of dissatisfaction in Eisenhower’s America. It became an anthem for the nascent counterculture.

“Before Allen Ginsberg’s Howl, the state of poetry in America is a little bit like the way it is today: poetry about poetry,” Ferlinghetti said. “Howl knocked the sides out of things. Just the way rock music in the ’60s knocked the sides out of the old music world.”