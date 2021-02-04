For Some Small Arts Groups in CA, Adhering to Labor Law Means Not Paying Artists

But converting a contractor to an employee increases payroll costs by about 30%, according to a new research report from the Urban Institute and the Center for Cultural Innovation, funded by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

And that’s devastating for some of the state’s small performing arts producers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated their already meager bottom lines.

“If I could blink my eyes and we were able to make everybody employees with benefits and and retirement accounts, of course I would want to do that,” says Lisa Mallette, executive artistic director of City Lights Theater Company in San Jose. “It’s just not possible at this point for a lot of organizations of a certain size.”

“Their business models run on a shoestring,” says Emiko Ono, performing arts program director at the Hewlett Foundation. “And so any kind of change in their bottom line can be make it or break it for these organizations.”

“It is a point of crisis,” says Martha Demson, producing artistic director of Open Fist Theatre Company in Los Angeles.

When AB5 became law in January 2020, Demson says she couldn’t afford to put artists she used to hire as freelancers on payroll. So instead, she made them volunteers.

“It was a very sad day when we took that decision,” Demson says. “It”s not something anyone relished.”

Demson, who has long volunteered her own time to the company, says it was a desperate act of survival—and hopefully temporary.

“The idea that you would be an all-volunteer organization smacks of privilege,” Demson says. “How many people can give their time for no compensation?”