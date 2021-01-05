All the Things 1995’s ‘Johnny Mnemonic’ Got Right About Life in 2021

Johnny (Keanu Reeves) has so much information in his skull, his brain is about to literally explode. (This is because he’s a clandestine courier who stores and transports secrets in his head.) His bodyguard Jane is infected with NAS, so she has similar, though less urgent, problems with her brain. Both of them occasionally lose all motor functions and writhe in agony as their bodies battle with the strain of it all. (Nine months into Zoom meetings, I can relate.)

In Johnny Mnemonic, the stresses of the TMI pandemic have grown so strenuous that a great division has grown across the United States. (Uh-huh.) On the ground, armies of resistance fighters, known as LoTeks, fight for justice and the greater good. (Ice-T is one of their leaders, in a role that’s only about one step above the humanoid kangaroo he played in Tank Girl—another dystopian mess from ’95.) Several cars get set alight in the process, which is not an image that’s hard to conjure for anyone who lived through last summer.

And the movie captures more than shades of 2020's social justice protests. At one point, Johnny has a massive tantrum about all the nice things he’s missing out on because of the pandemic, and his duties within it, and it’s astoundingly akin to the anti-lockdown protests from last spring. In this moment, Johnny—self-absorbed, screaming, and sick of being forced to think about other people—momentarily transforms into a walking “I NEED A HAIRCUT” placard with Nic Cage sensibilities. Only, he’s more concerned with “room service” and “laundered shirts” than his already perfectly coiffed hair.

Johnny Mnemonic’s broad themes are right on the money, but some of its details are also eerily accurate: the mass monitoring of personal information, communication via video calls, electronic passports, airport full-body scans, and the occasional jarring sight of a man bun.

It’s true that Johnny Mnemonic gets as much wrong as it gets right. In actual 2021, we’re lacking electronic whips that can slice a man in two, and women aren’t walking around with pink hand grenades on key chains. (We wish!) We don’t go to clubs to listen to opera singers backed by heavy metal guitars. We have neither computer chips in our brains, nor miniature fax machines in our pockets. And most of us wear much less latex. But it is genuinely surprising how much this quantifiably stupid movie understood about where the world would be at this very moment.

Truth be told, much of what we see in Johnny Mnemonic that rings true are 2020 problems. But, in the end (spoiler alert!) Johnny, Jane, Ice-T and that magic dolphin I mentioned earlier do figure out how to share the cure for the pandemic with the world. If there’s something about 2021 to cling to from this movie, it’s that. Minus the electro-dolphin, for reasons that should be obvious.

‘Johnny Mnemonic’ is streaming now on Hulu.