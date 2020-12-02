Sundance Selects SF’s Roxie Theater as Sole NorCal Venue for 2021 Festival

For the first time, Bay Area movie buffs won’t have to trek out to snowy Utah to experience the Sundance Film Festival in January.

San Francisco’s Roxie Theater will play host to the week-long festival’s lineup of movies, talks and other events.

Sundance selected the Roxie, a historic indie theater with two screens, as one of 33 partner film presenters around the country. It’s the only Northern California theater chosen to partner with the festival. The other two presenters in California are near Los Angeles.

“Thanks to a constellation of independent cinema communities across the U.S. we are not putting on our festival alone,” said Sundance Festival Director Tabitha Jackson in a statement released Wednesday. “At the heart of all this is a belief in the power of coming together, and the desire to preserve what makes a festival unique—a collaborative spirit, a collective energy, and a celebration of the art, artists, and ideas that leave us changed.”

According to a Sundance representative, the Institute has previously led and collaborated on domestic and international public film programs, but this is the first time the annual festival’s full program has been available beyond Park City.