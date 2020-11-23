5 Alternatives to That Big Thanksgiving Gathering

There’s no replacement for the warmth and coziness of spending time with friends and family in person, so that's why we've gathered suggestions for fulfilling, distracting or weird things to do to help you get through the holiday. Stay strong, wear your masks—and plan to celebrate extra hard in 2021!—Sarah Hotchkiss

Watch Alice’s Restaurant

Every Thanksgiving, it’s tradition in my house to listen to a full 18-minute version of Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant.” (There’s a multitude to choose from, thanks to many live recordings over the years.) It’s that rarest of beasts: a song about Thanksgiving magic that people actually want to listen to. That’s due in part to the fact that the lyrical “Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat” is merely a jumping off point to talk about the challenges young Americans faced in 1967—over-zealous policing, the draft, and government hypocrisy. Despite being such a product of its time, the song has continued to live because of Guthrie’s casual, rambling, hilarious delivery.