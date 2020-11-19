Toxic Workplace Allegations Lead to Resignation of Cantor Arts Center Director

The director of Stanford’s Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Center for Visual Arts at Stanford University—better known as the Cantor Arts Center—has resigned following reports revealing a toxic work culture at the renowned university museum.

Susan Dackerman’s resignation, effective immediately, comes at the end of an inquiry into the Renaissance art scholar’s conduct during her roughly three-year tenure as director of the Cantor.

The deputy director also left the museum.

The external investigation revealed reports of staff being overworked and underappreciated.

According to a Stanford Daily article published in August, more than 30 staffers left under Dackerman’s leadership, many of them people of color.