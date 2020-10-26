Chefs Brandon Jew, Tanya Holland Talk Climate Change and Vegetarian Recipes

Climate change has been a hot topic for the Bay Area restaurant and drink industry. To shed some light on that, non-profit Acterra is hosting a conversation with Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen, Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino of Café Ohlone, Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu's, Reina Montenegro of Nick's on Grand, Lenore Estrada of Three Babes Bakeshop and Julio Juarez and Jo Lerma-Lopez of Luna Mexican Kitchen.

The virtual event on Nov. 1 focuses on shifting attitudes around sustainability and how food is so closely connected to our impact on the planet. As a part of this, the event is highlighting different ways to eat less meat during the holiday season, and each chef will showcase their favorite plant-based holiday dishes. Jew will be demonstrating how to make a wild mushroom hot pot with tang yuan, Lerma-Lopez and Juarez will be making a Swiss chard tinga enchilada and Estrada will be making a vegan apple crumble.

“Despite the urgency, it’s not realistic to expect entire communities to stop eating meat,” says Lauren Weston, executive director of Acterra. “There are underlying issues that require broad policy change, which will take time. But already we have an opportunity to make incremental changes that have big impact.”

The event includes live demos and an opportunity for audience questions, and this is the first time Acterra is putting on a n event like this. There are free tickets and suggested-donation tickets for $45 as well, and proceeds will go toward supporting the nonprofit and future programming.

To register, click here.