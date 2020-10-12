Drive 'N Drag Brings Some of RuPaul’s Favorite Queens to the Bay Area

There have been a lot of great socially distant drag shows in San Francisco recently, so it's only fitting that RuPaul's queens arrive in the Bay Area for the first time since the pandemic. The Halloween special Drive 'N Drag goes into the afterlife, with the premise that they've been summoned for a terrifying and fierce performance filled with blood and gory makeup.

This is the first live tour for the queens since their shows at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas ended in March.

Drive 'N Drag takes place at the Southland Mall in Hayward and features seven performers from past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, including some of the show's favorites, including Asia O'Hara, Aquaria, Yvie Oddly and Vanessa Vanjie. Expect a live show with big jumbotron LED screens and broadcasted sound from both the stage and via FM radio, just like for drive-in movies.