A Virtual Storytelling Event about Food and Choices

Like most food events during the pandemic, kitchen incubator La Cocina is turning to virtual events for its storytelling series. The project shares stories from those whose stories are less often heard. Over the last five years, the twice-yearly staged performances featured photography, animation, video sound and an interactive food experience for the audience.

This season’s theme of Voices from the Kitchen is, “Choices” and it explores the idea behind the privilege and centering of choice when it comes to food during a worldwide pandemic and election season. Performers include food writers, activists, artists and stories from people who have gone through La Cocina’s program. This includes Aileen Suzara of Sariwa Kitchen and Fernay McPherson of Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement, Chris Colin, Jenny 8. Lee, Jia Tolentino, Lauren Whitehead, Mayukh Sen, Nic Jay Aulston and Noah Cho.

The first of this bi-annual series and fundraiser will be on Thursday October 29th 5:30pm. You can sign up to watch on Eventbrite. While the virtual event is free, donations will go to the entrepreneurs within the incubator program. There’s also an option to purchase a food box. Prices range between $75–$150 and orders need to be placed by Oct. 23rd.