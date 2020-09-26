California's Trailblazing Female Architect Built Lavishly, Lived Simply

Morgan's boundless appetite for work was slowed only twice in her life—by the Great Depression and World War II. And even then, it was out of practicality, rather than a lack of passion. She didn't stop working entirely until the age of 79, and architecture had been her life's entire focus. As such, Morgan never married and never had children, choosing instead to lavish attention and gifts on all the kids lucky enough to find themselves in her life—nieces, nephews and the children of her employees. (At one point, she even built an elaborate playhouse for the daughter of one of her regular taxi drivers.)

Her nurturing side also found a place in her work. As women won the right to vote and began to forge new paths, Morgan was hired to design YWCAs for young women making their way in the world. She was enthusiastic about the task at hand, and expressed the desire to give the buildings as many home comforts as she could squeeze in. She worked sewing rooms, recreation rooms and even beauty parlors into her plans.

At a 1932 board meeting about the imminent construction of San Francisco's YWCA—now the Clay Street Center—Morgan's thoughtfulness was in evidence. She proposed filling a small, unused space with "little private dining rooms with little kitchenettes so that the girls can invite their friends, and cook a meal." When a board member objected to the idea saying, "These are minimum wage girls. Why spoil them?" Julia stated plainly, "That's just the reason."

With Bay Area creations too numerous to list here, Julia Morgan's ubiquity is fairly astonishing. In San Francisco, her spirit endures in the elegant columns of the Fairmont Hotel, and on the bronze Art Deco façade of the Hearst Building. In Berkeley, her pragmatic vision remains in the reinforced concrete of the Greek Theatre, and the redwood beams of St. John's Presbyterian Church. And in Oakland, her eye for detail lives on in the red tile roof of the bell tower at Mills College.