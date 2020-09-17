Watch: A Very Weird Short Film About the History of Cats in Art at The Met

Back in 1983, the staff of The Met got together to discuss the history of cats in art. Documentary filmmaker Robert Lehman (son of the banker Robert Lehman, who donated thousands of artworks to The Met) condensed it down into a 24-minute video that manages to be both informative and consistently bizarre.

The staff display an odd mix of reverence and fear towards cats, both real and depicted. Several of them talk of the cat as a rare creature that can symbolize domesticity and wildness simultaneously. Some speak of sacrificing their own comfort for that of their pet cats. And some sound like they're in a dominance-and-submission discussion group that's gone awry.

"I find it very easy to worship a cat," says one woman. Another earnestly states: "The one thing I've found with cats—which is why I've not been involved with them—is they do not bend to human will." At one point, someone else admits that "I've tried spanking a cat."