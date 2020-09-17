Watch: A Very Weird Short Film About the History of Cats in Art at The Met

Has working from home brought you and your cat closer this year? Has binge-watching Tiger King given you a newfound reverence for all things feline? Have (the soon-to-be-over!) museum closures left you desperate for more art in your eyeballs?
If you answered "yes" to any of the above, and need viewing material both soothing and strange, I've got just the thing. It's called Metropolitan Cats, 1983—A History of Cats at The Met and it's currently online, via the New York Metropolitan Museum's From The Vaults series.