Arts & Culture

Twitter Imagines Explaining 2020 to People from the Past—And It's Very Funny

Rae Alexandra
In 2020, everyone is confused math lady.

In 2020, the ability to find humor in dire situations has become an increasingly necessary survival skill. Since the internet banded together to ruthlessly mock Gal Gadot’s “Imagine,” America has been finding ways to joke collectively. (The memes alone this year have been priceless.)

Throughout it all, Twitter users have been trying to imagine what it would be like to explain our increasingly surreal state of affairs to people from previous years. Collectively, they demonstrate just how weird this year has been from every angle—but how we still manage to laugh.

Here are some of the best from the last six months.

In local news:

Entertainment:

Sports:

Television:

Fashion:

Food and drink:

And, well, everything:

Only three and a half months left to go...