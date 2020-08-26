The First Chinese-American Woman to Vote in the US Fought For Immigrants

On Sept. 22, 1913, the Jeleab Association published a manifesto of sorts in the Sai Gai Yat Po (Chinese World) newspaper. “How can men ... presume to be superior to women, trampling them underfoot, humiliating them, and making them serve men’s every whim?” it queried. “Before one can be self-reliant, one must have education ... If we women are to become independent, we must form a large group so that we can cull and share ideas and benefit from each other ... Our goal is to cultivate self-reliance in each of us and furthermore, to promote and propagate this concept in China, so as to strip away the black curtain that has blocked women’s view of the sky for thousands of years.”

Education remained a core focus of the group for the entirety of its existence. It offered women classes in literacy (taught by a Baptist minister’s wife named Mrs. T. L. Lee) as well as lessons in American sewing patterns.

On Feb. 8, 1914, after membership had swelled to over 200 women, both immigrants and American-born, the San Francisco Examiner declared the Jeleab Association “The Most Unique Club in America.” The article gave prominent space to Lee as the association’s founding president.

Despite its successes, the Chinese Women’s Jeleab Association lasted only a few years; Lee later noted that geographical challenges became an impediment to getting women together for meetings. Its decision to disband did nothing, however, to discourage the women’s ongoing fight for education and independence. Most simply joined other clubs in its place.

Lee herself joined the Chinese YWCA, established in 1916, as well as the Fidelis Coterie, a philanthropic Chinese women’s club. She also became a member of the International Institute, which continues to help “immigrants, refugees, and their families join and contribute to the community” today.

Lee would spend the rest of her life assisting others, performing volunteer work to benefit both women and the Bay Area’s Chinese community. And that was a lot of years of dedication—Clara Lee died in 1993, at the age of 107. Her spirit endures in the generations of women who have continued her legacy: self-reliance over servitude.