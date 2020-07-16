A New Pop-Up Drive-In Theater, Just Over the Hill From Indiana Jones' House

In the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark, we're made to believe that Indiana Jones teaches at an East Coast college and lives in Connecticut. But the exterior of the famed fictional archaeologist's home was actually filmed at a house in San Anselmo. The modest house on Alder Avenue was one of a handful of the movie's Marin County filming locations, which is part of what makes opening night of a new Marin County film series special. With movie theaters closed due to COVID-19, the Lark Theater in Larkspur launches a drive-in movie theater experience this month at the Village Shopping Center in Corte Madera.

Modeled after other parking lot pop-up drive-ins around the state, and accommodating around 100 cars each night, the Movies Under the Stars series features classic films like Purple Rain, Dirty Dancing, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Back to the Future and Jurassic Park. Tickets are $30 per car for as many people as you can legally cram inside. Screening on opening night, July 23, is Raiders of the Lost Ark—and afterward, well, you may just want to drive the short six miles to check out Indiana Jones' house just over the hill. Details here.