City to Evaluate Public Monuments, But Community Questions Its Track Record

Keehn said when the criteria are in place, the city will move towards the second phase of the project—assessing the monuments themselves. She added that San Francisco is looking to other cities facing similar challenges with statues, like New York and Louisville, Kentucky, for guidance on that front.

“There are monuments in other cities that have been vandalized, that have had a negative response from the community,” Keehn said. “And so we’re going to be targeting those artworks first among our our larger group.”

The SFAC is partnering with the city’s Human Rights Commission and Recreation & Parks Department in an effort to engage the community in the process.

But the commission may face some pushback in its engagement efforts.

Several members of the public, as well as—in a highly unusual move—arts commission staffers, voiced their concerns at the meeting about the city’s broader monuments strategy and past handling of similar projects.

Artist Lava Thomas read a statement criticizing the city’s process to commission a new monument honoring poet Maya Angelou last year.

Thomas was prevented from clinching the prized assignment even though she was the arts commission’s leading choice of artist, after city officials said her proposed design wasn’t representational enough.

The artist accused the city of “weaponizing a European convention of statuary ... by insisting that Dr. Angelou be honored ‘in the same way that men have historically been elevated in this city’—the very same men whose monuments embody white supremacy that have been toppled and removed.”

Arts commission officials wouldn’t allow Thomas to finish her statement because of time restrictions. This caused an outcry among other people present at the meeting, including fellow Black artist Sirron Norris, who was presenting a mural design for a construction fence outside the Southeast Treatment Plant in Bayview.

“I think it’s a time where we don’t hamper Black voices and we need to listen,” Norris said. “I’m going to let people know what I just heard because I’m angry. This shit is wrong.”

You can read Lava Thomas’ full statement, provided to KQED, below: