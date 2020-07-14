SFFILM Awards Grants to 7 New Independent Films

SFFILM, in partnership with the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, is a major funder of narrative, independent films, and its biannual grant has a proven track record of helping talented, emerging filmmakers make their breakthroughs. Boots Riley’s sci-fi social satire Sorry to Bother You, Joe Talbot’s sentimental The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Ryan Coogler’s tragic Fruitvale Station all received major boosts from SFFILM and Rainin.

The latest list of SFFILM grant recipients also functions as a list of filmmakers to watch. Read more about the selected films from SFFILM below.

Catch the Fair One

Josef Kubota Wladyka, writer/director; Kimberly Parker and Mollye Asher, producers – $45,000 for post-production

“In Catch the Fair One, a boxer plans her own abduction in order to find her missing sister.”

Estrada para Livramento (Road to Livramento)

Giuliana Monteiro, writer/director/producer; Beatriz Monteiro, co-writer – $25,000 for screenwriting

“Two estranged brothers are forced together when their family home is destroyed by corporate greed. The stringent rules for financial compensation require them to embark on a long journey through the south of Brazil in search of their younger brother.”

If We Left

Moon Molson, writer/director; Andrew Burrows-Trotman, writer; Miles Maker, producer – $25,000 for screenwriting

“A cook and a janitor stayed without pay to care for abandoned senior residents when their assisted living home was shut down in Castro Valley, CA. Their selfless act of friendship and heroism became the feel-good story of 2013 and led to the Residential Care for the Elderly Reform Act.”