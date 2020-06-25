America’s Favorite Beauty Brands are Still Pushing Skin Lightening Overseas

(That last post from L’Oréal prompted a response from model Munroe Bergdorf who claimed that in 2017, the company “dropped me from a campaign and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy.”)

For the beauty industry, promoting and selling lighter skin tones is a multi-billion dollar business—specifically, $8.3 billion in 2018. In 2009, Indian consumers alone spent $432 million in pursuit of lighter skin. And while America does not see the types of mainstream marketing used in other parts of the world, these kinds of products aren’t hard to find in local pharmacies and beauty shops. What's more, the internet has made available a mind-boggling array of skin-lightening products.

A quick Google search sent me almost immediately to an Amazon page unabashedly titled “Skin Bleaching.” And while many of the items on the page are dressed up as dark spot correctors, scar reducers or “brightening” products, there are numerous other creams, serums and supplements that are more brazen about their raison d’être.

While some products are undoubtedly safer than others, America has known for decades that skin-lightening products can be dangerous. In 2010, the New York Times reported that: “Dermatologists nationwide are seeing women of Hispanic and African descent, among others, with severe side effects ... from the misuse of skin-lightening creams, many with prescription-strength ingredients,” including steroids.

In that same article, one dermatologist, Dr. Eliot F. Battle Jr, stated: “It’s happening more because the internet has been a great source for these patients to get physician-strength or prescription-strength products.”

The fight against skin-lightening products has already started in other countries. In 2015, they were banned on the Ivory Coast. In 2019, they were banned in Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa and Sudan. However, despite a Europe-wide ban on skin-lightening products containing dangerous ingredients (such as hydroquinone and mercury), consumers there are still seeking them out.