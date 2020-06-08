Poet Porche Kelly Performs "Jokes"

Porsche Nicole Kelly is an Oakland based motivational speaker, poet and author of the book, 2 Kinds of Fire. For this week's episode of Rightnowish, I step back and let the wordsmith speak to us as only she can, through her poetic critique of race in society in the form of her poem, "Jokes." The poem grapples with cases of police brutality and white nationalist violence. Do what you need to take care of yourself.

Editor's Note: Below you'll find Porsche's poem "Jokes." Please note there are slight differences in the recorded performance and the poem written below.

Jokes

by Porsche Nicole Kelly

So a guy walks into a bar

A duck walks into a bar

A priest, a rabbi, and a minister walk into a bar

A white man with a glock walks into a church

A white man with a handgun walks into an elementary school

A middle school

A high school

A college

A white man with a shotgun, a rifle, and a handgun walks into a theater.

A white man with rifles walks into a Las Vegas hotel

A white man with Nia Wilson's name on his knife walks into BART

A white man with 2 chainsaws walks into BART

A white man with an assault rifle & 3 handguns walks into a Jewish synagogue

A black boy with skittles and tea walks down the street & is killed

A black man with a cellphone is killed

A black man with cigarettes is killed

A black man with a license to carry is pulled over and killed

A black man with a security badge is mistaken for a suspect and killed

A black woman with mental illness is killed

A black woman with child is killed

A black woman with video games is killed

All of these are jokes but none of them are funny

A woman with a hijab looks like a terrorist

A man with a turban looks like a terrorist

A white man with khakis does not look like a terrorist

An immigrant is a threat to this country

Kaepernick's knee is a threat to this country

White men are never a threat to this country

America is on the other side of broken knock knock jokes

Knock knock

Who's there

Justice

Justice who

Knock knock

Who's there

Compassion

Compassion who

Knock knock

Who's there

Truth

Truth who

Because what is justice or compassion or truth to a nation built on the backs of others

America is the comedian who's been in the game for decades and still ain't funny

Tells the worst jokes known to mankind then gets mad when you don't laugh

America is the attention thirsty class clown who thinks disrupting a history lesson is humorous

Gets kicked out of class only to come back the next day and do it all over again

America sang Donald Glover's lyrics long before he even wrote them

Its version of This Is America smiles like a Purge mask

America is the perverted Uncle who still gets to be a part of the family

See everybody knows how disgusting he is but the unaffected don't say nothing

Have you heard the one about the immigrant

Spends his blood, sweat, and tears escaping to the American Dream

Only to arrive & be told he can no longer be a dreamer

Have you heard the one about the pre-teen

Has just enough black to be seen as old enough to have a body become home to bullet wounds

Have you heard the one about the face the American flag represents

Commits mass murders

But with the exception of suicide usually has just enough Macaulay Culkin to keep him alive at the scene of the crime

Have you heard the one about the patriot

Claims all lives matters

But only supports the thin blue line and not the lives they've taken

Have you heard the one about the nation

Turns its back on injustice

Then gets offended when you don't sing their favorite song

Like a child who hits all the other kids on the playground

Then wonders why don't nobody wanna play with him

A racist walks into the oval office

Becomes president and encourages his followers to come out of hiding

They agree on things like building walls to keep people out of land that they stole

As they wear red hats that suggest the time during Jim Crow, or the Chinese Exclusion Act

Or any other law that deemed non whites as less than human

Made this nation great

All of these are jokes

But none of them are funny

