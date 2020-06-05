It's Not Business as Usual



Over the past nine months, I've had the luxury of getting to know some of the most interesting artists and activists the Bay Area has to offer. As the host of the Rightnowish podcast, it's been my goal to give them a platform, while taking a step back.

But this week, given all that has occurred in relation to police brutality and protests, I have something to say.

Today's episode of Rightnowish is dedicated to the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and all of those who've lost their lives in the struggle to end police brutality and extra-judicial killings of African American people.

I hope this piece creates critical thinking about the numerous ways in which this country shows its lack of value for the lives of African American people.



