She Gets Calls And Texts Meant For Elon Musk. Some Are Pretty Weird

There are a lot of people trying to reach celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk. Sometimes, though, they get Lyndsay Tucker, a 25-year-old skin care consultant.
Tucker, who works at a Sephora beauty store in San Jose, California, had never heard of the Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO until a couple years ago, when she began fielding a steady stream of calls and text messages intended for him.
“I asked my mom, ‘Hey, I keep getting these text messages’—and I was also now starting to get phone calls—‘for this guy Elon Musk. I don’t know who this is,’” Tucker said. “And my mom’s jaw just dropped.”
Turns out, Tucker’s cellphone number used to be registered to Musk. On any given day, she receives at least three calls or texts intended for Musk, whom she has never met.
If the maverick billionaire provokes a scandal, as he is wont to do, her phone blows up with a torrent of messages. (Full disclosure: I reached out to Musk during one of those controversies, when he threatened to sue the California county that is home to Tesla’s manufacturing plant over its coronavirus-related restrictions. Instead, I got Tucker.)