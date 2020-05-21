She Gets Calls And Texts Meant For Elon Musk. Some Are Pretty Weird

She has accidentally intercepted far more interesting calls than mine, however. One woman volunteered to go to space with SpaceX. Another person sent a blueprint for a bionic limb. “Which is, No. 1, really cool,” Tucker said. “But I have no idea how it’s built.”

A South African businessman asked about buying 1,000 trucks. The Internal Revenue Service called about a complicated tax issue.

“I assumed I had messed something up,” Tucker said about that call. “It was a huge relief they weren’t looking for me.”





Former Walt Disney executive John Lasseter texted about the Tesla he bought, calling it a “magnificent car!!!” and adding, “The self driving is a trip!”

“I actually ended up going to the same college as his son,” Tucker said of Lasseter.

“I got to talk to him and apologized for never messaging his father back,” she said. “We ended up laughing about it.”

Recently, Jeff Gold, an Atlanta-area inventor, who did business with Musk in the 1990s, sent a text about some coronavirus research.

“He gave me his number a long time ago,” Gold said. “I just went on and tracked down the correct number and resent my text.”

Public records show that Tucker’s number was once associated with a condo Musk bought and sold years ago in Palo Alto, Calif. After Musk got rid of the number, AT&T randomly reassigned it to Tucker. But online, the number took on a life of its own. It was replicated on dozens of listing websites as Musk’s current digits.

NPR reached out to Musk to see whether he knew about his long-lost number. He replied with a short email.

“Wow,” Musk said. “That number is so old! I’m surprised it’s still out there somewhere.”

Some of those who texted Tucker said Musk himself provided the number to them. When NPR asked Musk whether he gave out that number to people he was trying to dodge, he did not respond.

However people obtain the number, it is often up to Tucker to convince them she is not Musk.

“They say, ‘Oh, how do I know you’re not Elon?’” she said. “And they suddenly want proof that I’m not him even though they’re obviously talking to a woman on the phone.”