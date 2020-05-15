KQED Homemade Film Festival Award Winning Film: 2 Ply Over the Cuckoo's Nest

The Award Winning short film of the KQED Homemade Film Festival, 2 Ply Over the Cuckoo's Nest is an animated short created by filmmaker Kate Miller. 2 Ply follows a piece of toilet paper living life in quarantine.
2 Ply Over the Cuckoo's Nest is the award winning film of the new KQED Homemade Film Festival line up.
During this unusual time that we are all living through, I believe it is important to find ways of processing our thoughts and emotions. For me a little comedy is hugely beneficial, as I am sure it is to many others. I think that many people can relate to the inherent humor in the stockpiling of toilet paper during a pandemic, which is why I chose it as the theme and medium for my homemade film. I hope that viewers will find a bit of joy and amusement in watching Two Ply Over The Cuckoo’s Nest during these otherwise unsettling times.
Film Critic Randy Myers Says:
Kate J. Miller’s toilet paper recreation of our SIP realities makes you smile and laugh, and that’s something that we all crave. Every aspect of “Two Ply” -- from its coy title to its wild TP animation -- ever so perfectly encapsulates what it is like to work and live at home. A perfect Rx for when you’re feeling down.
Director Biography:
Kate Miller is a self-taught artist and stop-motion animator born and raised in Oakland, California. She began sculpting with clay at a very young age and grew up with a love of film, acting, and puppetry. For the past ten years she has been producing her own animated short films and is currently in production on The Pirate Grace, a stop-motion film based on the true story of Grace O’Malley, the Irish pirate chieftain. Miller enjoys spending her time behind the camera, building sets, and moving puppets around miniature worlds.
