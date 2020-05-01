A Shipping Container Painting and a Pandemic

Crumpler probably didn’t anticipate a deadly new coronavirus when he created Deep Memory last year, but the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly coloring artwork about globalization. The contagion has also derailed Crumpler’s professional life in 2020, postponing an exhibition at Cushion Works gallery and a 15-year survey at Richmond Art Center. The San Francisco Art Institute, where Crumpler has long worked as a painting professor, is coming undone. Yet I encountered Deep Memory through Crumpler’s support for another institution, in a context that calls on the past and present of global commerce. It is one of dozens of artworks donated to an online auction benefiting the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco.

The Museum of the African Diaspora's auction closes May 5. Read more about the auction here, and see the nearly three dozen works on offer here.