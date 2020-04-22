Tony Bennett to Lead Virtual San Francisco Sing-Along This Saturday

Depending on who you ask, Tony Bennett’s “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” is either an overplayed cliché or the ultimate ode to the windswept beauty of the city.

This weekend, city residents will get the opportunity to pledge allegiance either way when Bennett leads a virtual sing-along of his 1962 classic. The idea is to make some joyful noise for the medical professionals battling COVID-19 while boosting shelter-in-place morale, Italian balcony-style.

The event was thought up by Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, San Francisco’s Chief of Protocol, and Mayor London Breed has thrown her support behind it. “By taking a moment to join together in song to celebrate our frontline health workers and everyone working to make a difference during this pandemic, we can recognize how connected we are to one another,” Breed said, “not just here in San Francisco, but all over the world.”

Bennett’s very first performance of “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” took place in December 1961 inside the Fairmont Hotel’s Venetian Room. In advance of his upcoming special performance this weekend, Bennett said: “San Francisco has been in my heart for over 50 years. I am so proud and impressed with how the City by the Bay has continued to ‘bend the curve’ during the COVID-19 crisis and serve as an inspiration to the world of how together and alone we can make a difference.”

The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” sing-along starts at noon this Saturday, April 25. Participants are encouraged to share their efforts on social media using the hashtag #SingOutSF.