Lockdown Movie Musts: 1950s B-Movies, Underwater Monster Edition

1957’s Attack of the Crab Monsters makes for far less emotional viewing because it makes absolutely no sense. Sure, radiation has made a bunch of giant googly-eyed crabs. And sure, a team of humans wants to investigate. But get this! In this movie—and please bear with me—when a human gets eaten by a crab, the crab then magically absorbs the personality of the human and can suddenly transmit their voice and thoughts. Long-distance, sometimes!

Yeah.

At one point, an on-screen botanist tries to make sense of this by saying: “Once they were men, now they are land crabs.” Sure, bro, but what’s with the ghost-in-the-crustacean stuff?

Also on the confusing front—and this is definitely a side-note—there is only one woman on the team of explorers here and her eyebrows appear to have been stolen from a ventriloquist’s dummy.

Who did this to you, Pamela Duncan?

Anyway, just like those eyebrows, Attack of the Crab Monsters tries way, way too hard to justify itself. It could learn a thing or two from our next pick, a 1959 movie that answers the question: What would it look like if a man turned into an alligator, but still managed to keep his snazzy, high-waisted, 1950s pants on? It’s The Alligator People!

It all begins with Joyce, a woman whose husband, Paul, ditches her literally an hour into their honeymoon. She responds to this by going on a cross-country hunt to track him down. (Have some pride, woman! Just get an annulment and put on some Ariana Grande, already!)