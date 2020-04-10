KMEL’s DC Keeps the Beat Going During Rona

Shelter-in-place has slowed down or eliminated work for a lot of folks in the nightlife and entertainment industries, but not radio host, Durell "DC" Coleman.

He's a host on the San Francisco-Bay Area's 106.1 KMEL airwaves from 6am to 2pm every singe day, as well as the Damn It's Late Show overnight on Fridays. Plus he works for Sacramento's V101 on the weekends. DC is behind the microphone around 40 hours a week and has a finger on the pulse of the entertainment industry in Northern California, and beyond.

Because he's a member of the media who issues coronavirus updates to listeners, he's considered an essential worker-- which means he gets up and goes to the studio just about every day.

DC, an Oakland native, is also an investor in the recently opened Caribbean restaurant and bar, Sobre Mesa.

Hell of a time to open a new venue, eh?

But DC isn't worried. He says Sobre Mesa is still doing deliveries and pick-up service through its sister restaurant, alaMar. And when life returns back to "normal," they'll have another grand opening.

Until then, DC is keeping busy at the radio station, and keeping a tab on the arts and culture scene in northern California. That's what we discuss on this week's episode of Rightnowish.

Rightnowish is an arts and culture podcast produced at KQED. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page.