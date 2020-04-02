Punk Fest Burger Boogaloo Postponed to Halloween Weekend

Burger Boogaloo, the garage rock and punk fest that comes to Oakland's Mosswood Park each summer, announced today it’s postponing festivities to Halloween weekend, Oct. 31–Nov. 1, from its original July dates.

With shelter-in-place orders extended in the Bay Area through May 3, and national uncertainty about when the coronavirus will be contained enough to gather in groups again, the move is a public safety no-brainer. The full lineup is still intact, with Bikini Bill topping the bill. The festival will be the recently reunited riot grrrl group’s first Bay Area show in 25 years, and they’ll be joined by the Circle Jerks, Alice Bag, Flipper, the Rubinoos, Shannon Shaw and more. Filmmaker John Waters hosts.