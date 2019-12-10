Bikini Kill to Headline Burger Boogaloo 2020

When Bikini Kill reunited in Los Angeles earlier this year, it was a near-religious experience for longtime fans who hadn't seen them since their split in 1997.

Now, the pioneering riot grrrl band is back to headline Burger Boogaloo in Oakland. Burger Records' annual fest returns to Mosswood Park on July 11–12, 2020, and it marks Bikini Kill's first Bay Area show in 25 years.

Other punk royalty, including the Circle Jerks and Alice Bag, join Bikini Kill on the bill. The rest of the lineup includes a variety of punk, post-punk, indie rock and garage rock acts—veterans and young musicians alike—including Plastic Bertrand, Bleached, Pansy Division, Flipper, Carbonas, The Fevers, The Younger Lovers, Panty Raid and Midnite Snaxxx. As always, Burger Boogaloo is hosted by director and counterculture hero John Waters.

Burger Boogaloo is running a holiday ticket special to celebrate the lineup announcement. Details here.