KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Truth Be Told on 'Rona and Racism
Rightnowish

Truth Be Told on 'Rona and Racism

30 min
Pendarvis Harshaw
KQED's Truth Be Told podcast is hosted by Tonya Mosley.

Our friends over at the podcast Truth Be Told just dropped their second season and I wanted to share some of their recent episode about COVID-19, called 'Rona and Racism: A Survival Guide.

Public health emergencies affect people of color in different ways. Historical trauma and lack of systemic trust all contribute to deep angst. As both a medical doctor and journalist, Dr. Seema Yasmin answers your questions about living in the time of COVID-19 as a person of color, and offers some validation - "We have the right to feel whatever we feel."

To read the webpost and see a full list of resources you can visit the Truth Be Told page.

To subscribe to the Truth Be Told podcast click here.

Sponsored