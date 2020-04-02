Truth Be Told on 'Rona and Racism

Our friends over at the podcast Truth Be Told just dropped their second season and I wanted to share some of their recent episode about COVID-19, called 'Rona and Racism: A Survival Guide.

Public health emergencies affect people of color in different ways. Historical trauma and lack of systemic trust all contribute to deep angst. As both a medical doctor and journalist, Dr. Seema Yasmin answers your questions about living in the time of COVID-19 as a person of color, and offers some validation - "We have the right to feel whatever we feel."

