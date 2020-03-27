Trap Nature with Scid the Snakeman

Scid Howard is a self-taught wildlife scholar who documents his ventures on social media. He fell in love with animals as a youngster in East Oakland and that affection has only grown as he's matured.

Now he has no problem with hiking off trails to find tarantulas. People call him to remove invasive snakes they find in or near their homes. And he is the owner of over 50 pets, including a handful of dogs, a few big snakes and a gecko named Nipsey.

I've known him for a while, even interviewed him in 2018. And a few weeks ago, we went out to Antioch, where Scid now lives. We got familiar with some of his animals as well as some of the nature that surrounds him.



Rightnowish is an arts and culture podcast produced at KQED. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page.