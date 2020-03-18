BottleRock is the First Major Bay Area Festival to Postpone Due to Coronavirus

While the Bay Area shelters in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, we've gotten word that BottleRock, the Napa music, arts, food and wine event that kicks off festival season for the region, has been postponed from May 22–24 to October 2–4 at the Napa Valley Expo.

Organizers say that headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Zedd are confirmed for the new dates, and possible changes to the rest of the lineup will be announced in coming weeks.

Organizers also said that they'll be getting in touch with ticket holders in the next few weeks about refunds and exchanges for those who can't make the new dates.

With schools expected to stay closed through the end of the school year, and experts claiming that months of social distancing are needed to stop the spread of the virus, the move is a necessary health and safety precaution—for the artists, guests and numerous behind-the-scenes workers that make the event happen.

