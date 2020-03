On Monday, the actor Idris Elba shared on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," the actor wrote. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic."