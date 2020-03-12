Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks announced on social media Thursday that he and his wife, fellow actor Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands worldwide since December.

On Instagram and in a tweet on Thursday local time, Hanks, who is in Australia for preproduction on an as-yet untitled film about Elvis Presley, said he and Wilson "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches."

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," Hanks wrote. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now, What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote.