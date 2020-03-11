The novel coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic. As healthcare providers and public health officials work to stop the spread of the illness, millions of Americans adapt to a new normal of canceled events, school closures and restricted travel. The arts have taken a hit, with many self-employed creative professionals scrambling to make ends meet while large gatherings are restricted.
Talk to Us: How Is Your Creative Community Dealing With Coronavirus?
Davies Symphony Hall, home to the San Francisco Symphony, is one of several venues to cancel performances due to the coronavirus. (SF Symphony / Joel Puliatti)
KQED Arts & Culture wants to hear from you as we cover how coronavirus is affecting the Bay Area's creative communities. Please use the form below to share your stories, and a reporter may follow up with you.
