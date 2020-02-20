Five Concerts Not to Miss at Noise Pop 2020

The club scene lights up in San Francisco every year for Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival, a week of constant concerts, screenings and other events on both sides of the Bay and, now, in Sacramento and Santa Cruz. Founded as a $5 indie rock fest in 1993, the event has expanded to feature the best of independent artists working in wide variety of genres (including over 70 Bay Area acts).

With multiple shows happening every night Feb. 24–March 1, music lovers have the option of venue-hopping to get a sampling of everything, or just picking out one, two or a handful of favorites to catch at their leisure. This year's headliners include Benjamin Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie (whose Feb. 28 August Hall show is already sold out), Oakland R&B mover-and-shaker Raphael Saadiq and U.K. techno producer Maya Jane Coles. Below are our recommendations of five concerts not to miss.

Sudan Archives

Feb. 24, Swedish American Hall in San Francisco with Velvet Negroni and 8ulentina

Feb. 25, Starline Social Club in Oakland with Velvet Negroni and Sandu Ndu

Los Angeles singer-producer Sudan Archives' energetic, R&B-inflected pop pairs airy vocals with dark, lurching synths and hip-winding grooves, but her secret weapon is her violin. Originally an avant-garde string player, she incorporates tense chord progressions and light plucking to give her beats dimension and drama. Some of her arrangements are inspired by her research into string instruments in places like Sudan and Ghana, but her sound is all her own on Athena, her 2019 debut album on Stones Throw Records.