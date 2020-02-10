Brick & Mortar Music Hall Ousts Controversial Co-Owner, Signs Ten-Year Lease

Michael Rosen in January notified the San Francisco Entertainment Commission of the change in ownership, as required by the venue’s entertainment permit, saying the Brick & Mortar is now run by Michael O’Connor, Barry Smyth of the Crafty Fox Ale House and himself.

“We’re looking to get a new sense of goodwill in the community,” Rosen said, without mentioning Perkins. Rosen described “initiatives that can communicate a different approach to running the business than in the past,” including flyering for an informational community event.

O’Connor, previously Perkins’ partner in several businesses under the now-defunct Parish Entertainment Group, said the venue renewed its lease for ten years in December and declined to comment further. The extension runs against a trend of small- to mid-sized independent venues closing or ceding booking to the corporate promoters Live Nation and Goldenvoice.

Brick & Mortar Music Hall's calendar currently lists near-daily indie rock, hip-hop and soul events presented by promoters such as Noise Pop and Sean Healy.