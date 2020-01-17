Amnesia is the Latest San Francisco Music Venue to Close

Long-running Mission District club Amnesia is closing its doors. Mission Local confirmed that the cozy live music venue, known for its extensive craft beer selection and eclectic programming, is set to cease operations indefinitely on March 1.

Amnesia owner Craig Wathen, who took over the business from previous owner Shawn Magee in 2015, did not return KQED's request for comment about the reason for the closure.

San Francisco's real estate boom—or crisis, depending on whom you ask—has not made things easy for independent music venues. Amnesia's closure follows the recent shuttering of SoMa dance club Mezzanine, which held its final show on New Year's Eve after 17 years in business. The owners of Mezzanine's Jessie Street building plan to convert it into office spaces and increase the rent by 600 percent—in 2018, one of the building's owners told KQED, by way of explanation, "It's just economics." Also in 2018, underground rock club the Hemlock Tavern shut its doors to make room for new development.

Like the aforementioned venues, Amnesia is known for its locally focused booking, without backing from live music giants like Goldenvoice or Live Nation. In the Bay Area, the two corporations control booking at many large and mid-sized venues, including the Fillmore, Chase Center, Slim's, Great American Music Hall, Regency Ballroom and others, and prioritize touring acts over local artists.

Meanwhile, smaller clubs like Amnesia give Bay Area residents an alternative for live music—one that comes with a low ticket price and a chance to check out underground or local talent.