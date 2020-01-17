Amnesia is the Latest San Francisco Music Venue to Close
Amnesia is the Latest San Francisco Music Venue to Close

Nastia Voynovskaya
(Photo courtesy Amnesia)

Long-running Mission District club Amnesia is closing its doors. Mission Local confirmed that the cozy live music venue, known for its extensive craft beer selection and eclectic programming, is set to cease operations indefinitely on March 1.

Amnesia owner Craig Wathen, who took over the business from previous owner Shawn Magee in 2015, did not return KQED's request for comment about the reason for the closure.

San Francisco's real estate boom—or crisis, depending on whom you ask—has not made things easy for independent music venues. Amnesia's closure follows the recent shuttering of SoMa dance club Mezzanine, which held its final show on New Year's Eve after 17 years in business. The owners of Mezzanine's Jessie Street building plan to convert it into office spaces and increase the rent by 600 percent—in 2018, one of the building's owners told KQED, by way of explanation, "It's just economics." Also in 2018, underground rock club the Hemlock Tavern shut its doors to make room for new development.

Like the aforementioned venues, Amnesia is known for its locally focused booking, without backing from live music giants like Goldenvoice or Live Nation. In the Bay Area, the two corporations control booking at many large and mid-sized venues, including the Fillmore, Chase Center, Slim's, Great American Music Hall, Regency Ballroom and others, and prioritize touring acts over local artists.

Meanwhile, smaller clubs like Amnesia give Bay Area residents an alternative for live music—one that comes with a low ticket price and a chance to check out underground or local talent.

With Adrian Spinelli, an arts journalist and host of the Noise Pop podcast, handling Amnesia's booking over the last year, the venue has hosted some of the Bay Area's most exciting rising artists, including Salami Rose Joe Louis—who is now signed to Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder label—and Mahawam, a rapper celebrated for their daring lyrical subject matter. Weekly jazz, bluegrass and comedy nights have long been a staple on Amnesia's monthly calendar, and jazz bands like Gaucho have held residencies there for nearly two decades.

"It’s always accessible, it’s a great place where you can walk up any day of the week and pop in and catch a show whether you know who’s playing or not," Spinelli says. "It kind of has that charm of equal parts destination and discovery."

 

