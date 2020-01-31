The Jacka’s Manager Talks Life, Legacy and Friendship

Beloved Bay Area based rapper, The Jacka, was shot and killed exactly five years ago this Sunday. Carrying on his legacy are his family, friends, fans and former manager, PK, who is working diligently to release a new album of work from the late artist.

On top of that, PK is continuing to work with a number of other Bay Area based musicians, like Prezi from San Francisco, Philthy Rich from Oakland and producer Traxamillion from San Jose.

As was the case with The Jacka, PK works to connect these orators of Bay Area culture with crowds from all around the world who appreciate their artwork. The question is: what is it about Bay Area culture that allows it to flourish in other places?

From doing shows in places like Akron, Ohio to performing in the East African country of Djibouti, I talk to PK about what it means to take Bay Area culture around the world now, and what it was like to do so with The Jacka.

