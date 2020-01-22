Warhol Foundation Awards Bay Area Arts Organizations $482,000

The local institutional recipients, selected from more than 250 applicants for fall funding, are Berkeley Art Museum and Pacfic Film Archive (BAMPFA), Oakland Museum of California (OMCA), San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) and Canyon Cinema. Curators at BAMPFA, the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco and San Jose Museum of Art, also received research support.

BAMPFA received $100,000 for New Time: Art and Feminism in the 21st Century, a survey of recent feminist art practices. The show anchors nationwide programming by dozens of institutions in the Feminist Art Coalition during the 2020 presidential election. The coalition itself evolved from BAMPFA curator Apsara DiQuinzio’s Warhol Foundation-supported work in 2017.

The foundation also awarded OMCA $75,000 in exhibition support for Mothership: An Exploration into Afrofuturism, and SFAI received $100,000 for Carlos Villa: A Retrospective of Ritual and Action. Meanwhile, Canyon Cinema, the avant-garde and experimental film distributor in San Francisco, received a $60,000 grant for program support over two years.

The Bay Area was also well-represented in the Warhol Foundation’s curatorial research grant category, with local curators receiving three of seven awards ranging from $47,000 to $50,000. Their projects will shine new light on little-known international art movements and artists’ roles in political revolutions, eventually yielding scholarship and exhibitions, according to the announcement.