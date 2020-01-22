New Leadership for SFFILM

SFFILM, the non-profit which oversees the annual San Francisco International Film Festival, has appointed a new leader.

Anne Lai's resume is packed with high-profile Hollywood projects. She served as director Ridley Scott's assistant on the big-budget spectacular Gladiator starring Russell Crowe. She also worked on other Scott projects like Hannibal and Black Hawk Down.

But she's spent the past 12 years at the Sundance Institute, nurturing emerging filmmakers in her role as director of creative producing and artist support.

Some of Lai's projects to date have included local Bay Area talent, like Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You and Joe Talbot's The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

"Filmmakers are at the center of our work, no matter if you’re talking about our youth education, artist development, or exhibition programs—and Anne has an excellent track record for championing important storytellers throughout her career," said Rachel Rosen, SFFILM’s director of Programming, who plans to leave the organization after 20 years of service this summer to pursue consulting. "Her clear dedication to artists is going to plug in perfectly to our work in making sure important films are made, seen, and appreciated. She loves film and believes in its future, and that’s going to be a great match for our passionate audiences and the Bay Area arts community at large."

Lai, who's 48, was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. She studied at the University of Michigan, and received a film production degree from the University of Southern California.

Lai's appointment comes approximately 10 months after former SFFILM executive director Noah Cowan unexpectedly resigned. (A spokesperson for SFFILM said Cowan is currently running a consultancy for film organizations and distribution agencies in Los Angeles.)