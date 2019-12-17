Audio: San Francisco's Search for a Maya Angelou Monument is Back at Square One

The San Francisco Arts Commission is rebooting a plan to erect a statue honoring Maya Angelou in front of the main branch of the public library. The move comes nearly two months after city officials ordered the commission to start the process over again from scratch for failing to deliver an artwork that met their expectations, upsetting many in the local arts community in the process.

The proposed monument is part of an overall plan to increase the number of women honored with monuments, street names and other public-facing outlets by 30 percent before the end of 2020—the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote.

KQED Arts will release the full web story about the city's plans when the arts commission unveils its new callout to artists early in 2020. For now, please click the play button above for the audio version, which KQED News aired on Dec. 5, 2019.