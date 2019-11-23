Would You, Could You Stop a Demagogue? 'The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui' Asks the Question

In an age when comics struggle to top what’s happening in DC, it’s worth recalling one German playwright who nailed political satire in the age of Hitler.

Bertolt Brecht's 1941 play, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, is a dark but funny parable about the rise of fascism in 20th century Europe.

"Two hours and a half in which you’ll see extortion, murder, arson, larceny, bribery, blackmail, yellow journalism, and other by-products of capitalism," say announcers Chayenne Greenberg and Parker Hough at the beginning of a Foothill Theatre Arts production up now in Los Altos Hills.

American playwright Bruce Norris adapted Brecht’s play two years ago, to take full advantage of the current political climate. Namely, Trump.

"We need to bring back law and order, folks. We need the right defensive measures. I’ll tell you what we need. We need a wall, a human shield to keep the bad ones out, and I’m the only one who can provide it," says the title character, Arturo Ui, played with understated but effective malice by high school math teacher Anthony Silk. Ui is a small time mobster in 1930s Chicago running a protection racket in the local cauliflower business: his thugs “ask” grocers and wholesalers for money to protect them from the violence the thugs deliver if the hapless business folk don’t pay.

Clad in a pin-striped suit and fedora, Ui masters the art of corrupting politicians and judges, while pandering to racists and reporters. "Playing this character who is somewhat the embodiment of both Trump and Hitler has been challenging, and there have been certainly days when I want to go home and take a shower," Silk says.