Room 302: Home of Oakland's Own 'Tiny Desk'

Inside of Oakland School of The Arts’ classroom 302, there’s a bi-weekly student-run talent showcase unlike any other. Ok, well, it’s kind of like NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, except this one is run by teenagers.

It’s called Off The Table, and it was created two years ago after a student-artist named Ajai Kasim had a conversation with singer and educator, Cava Menzies. Mezies, who’s been involved with the school since it was founded in 2000, is the lead instructor in the class, giving students guidance on performance techniques and tips on back end production.

Now, OSA, the arts magnet school that’s produced so many talented pupils-- including the likes of Kehlani and Zendaya, is regularly showcasing the next wave of talent of the East Bay and posting it online for the world to see.

For this week’s episode of Rightnowish, I attended one of these Off The Table jam sessions, and talked to Cava Menzies about the significance of this space she co-created.